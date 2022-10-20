Asia

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 3 TN fishermen

Following their arrest, the three fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base along with their boat.

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested three fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district on charges of poaching in the island nation’s territorial waters, sources said on Thursday.

N. Arul (36) K. Ayyappan (30) and S. Sundaram (26), all residents of the coastal village of Kottaipattinam, left for the sea on Wednesday morning and had cast their nets near Neduntheevu island when they were arrested later in the night, the sources in the Coastal Security Group added.

