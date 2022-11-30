Suicide blast in Quetta kills 2

Quetta: At least two people were killed and 24 others, including 20 police personnel, injured in a suicide blast targeting a police truck in Pakistan’s Quetta city, a top official said.

According to Quetta’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, the victims were a child and a policeman, Geo News reported.

According to the police, a truck of the Balochistan Constabulary was targeted in the blast in the Baleli area, and a vehicle passing by was also hit by it.

The injured civilians and law enforcers have been moved to Civil hospital, the police said.

The DIG said that 20-25 kg of explosives were used in the attack.

The policemen were reportedly coming from Belili to Quetta city when they were targeted.

Initial investigation suggests a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the police truck.

“The explosion took place near the police truck due to the impact (of the blast), the vehicle, which was on its way to provide security to police workers, toppled and fell into a ditch,” Dawn news quoted a security official as saying.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

He also promised that such “cowardly acts” would not dampen Balochistan’s determination to establish peace.

“All the elements involved in the incident and will be brought under the grip of the law,” Bizenjo added.