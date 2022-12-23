Asia

Suicide car bomb explosion in Islamabad, one cop killed

The law enforcement agency said that cops had stopped a "suspicious" car for snap checking when the driver, the suicide attacker, detonated himself, Geo News reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 16:38
Islamabad: At least one cop was killed while three policemen were injured on Friday in a suicide attack in the Federal Capital’s I-10 area, Islamabad Police spokesperson said.

The law enforcement agency has cordoned off the area after the explosion.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car but the vehicle was severely damaged, Samaa TV reported.

A heavy contingent of police was summoned to the spot and the area was cordoned off.

Police are investigating the nature of the blast and what kind of explosive material was present in the car.

They have started recording statement of witnesses, Samaa TV reported.

IANS
