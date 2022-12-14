Asia

Survivor of Seoul crowd crush found dead in apparent suicide

"He is assumed to have taken his own life. No autopsy will be conducted according to the wishes of his family," a police official said.

Seoul: A teenage survivor of the deadly crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood in October has been found dead in an apparent suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Police found the high schooler dead at an accommodation in western Seoul at 11.40 p.m. on Monday while searching the area following a report from his mother 30 minutes earlier that her son was missing, Yonhap News Agency quoted officials as saying.

No suicide note was found at the scene while police said there were also no signs of foul play.

“He is assumed to have taken his own life. No autopsy will be conducted according to the wishes of his family,” a police official said.

Initial findings showed he was one of the survivors of the deadly crowd crush on October 29 that killed 158 people during Halloween celebrations.

He lost a friend in the accident after visiting the area together on the night of the accident and had received medical treatment for injuries he sustained.

Police were looking into the circumstances of his death to determine its exact cause.

IANS
