Taliban discussed possibility of reopening schools, universities for girls

Kabul: The Taliban group in Afghanistan has discussed the possibility of reopening schools and universities for girls, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

“The Taliban government has discussed opening universities and schools for girls,” sources said.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government ordered the suspension of girls’ education in private and state higher education institutions. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. The Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have organized several protests in some cities, calling for their rights to be respected.

Source UNI