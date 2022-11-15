Asia

Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

According to the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the "obligatory" order came after Akhundzada had a meeting with a group of judges on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 09:50
0 172 1 minute read
Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Kabul: Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered judges across Afghanistan to order punishments for offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition in line with the group’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

According to the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the “obligatory” order came after Akhundzada had a meeting with a group of judges on Sunday, the BBC reported.

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” Mujahid quoted the Taliban leader as saying.

The exact crimes and punishments have not been defined by the Taliban, but one religious leader in Afghanistan told the BBC on Monday that under Sharia law, penalties could include amputations, public lashings and stoning.

Related Articles

The latest development is in line with a series of tougher measures taken by the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan.

Last week, the Taliban banned women from visiting all public parks in Kabul, as well as gyms.

Women are also barred from going on longer distance journeys without a male chaperone, while teenage girls are yet to return to schools, the BBC reporyed.

In May women were ordered to wear the Islamic face veil in public.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 09:50
0 172 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button