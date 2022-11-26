Asia

Terrorist attack in Pakistan claims two lives

The security forces have cordoned off the area to eliminate any possible presence of terrorists from the area, police told Xinhua.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 November 2022 - 10:12
0 177 Less than a minute
Terrorist attack in Pakistan claims two lives
Terrorist attack in Pakistan claims two lives

Islamabad: Two security force personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Friday when the militants ambushed the security personnel when they were on their way to a police post that was under attack, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to eliminate any possible presence of terrorists from the area, police told Xinhua.

Separately, a police station in Saddar area of Lakki Marwat was also attacked by militants at night, police said, adding that there was no casualty.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 November 2022 - 10:12
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button