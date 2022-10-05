Unidentified drone observed in Danish North Sea gas field

Copenhagen: Unauthorised drone activity has once again been observed at a gas field in the North Sea, Denmark’s National Police told Xinhua news agency.

This is the second time within a week that an unidentified drone has been spotted in this area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tuesday’s incident occurred in the unmanned Roar gas field, and follows reports last week of another unauthorised drone near the Halfdan Bravo gas field.

The Roar gas field is located nearly 230 km west of the Danish port city of Esbjerg, around 230 km west of Copenhagen in the North Sea.

Following the discovery of leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines early last week, Denmark has increased surveillance and alerts at critical facilities across the country, particularly in the energy sector.