Bizarre: Herd of sheep walking around in a circle for 12 days; video goes viral

A video of dozens of sheep eerily walking around in a circle is going rounds on social media.

The herd of sheep has been reportedly continuously marching clockwise for 12 days straight on a farm in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region.

The bizarre behavior of the sheep was captured on surveillance video. The video shows some other sheep watching from outside the rotation while others at times stand motionless in the center.

Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily tweeted the video of the strange scene on Wednesday stating that the sheep are perfectly healthy and the cause of the behavior remains a mystery.

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

According to reports, the sheep owner Ms. Miao claimed that although there are 34 sheep pens at the farm, only the sheep in one of the pens, whose number is 13 have been acting this way. He added that the spectacle began with a few sheep before the whole flock joined in.

Some have speculated the sheep’s behaviour could be caused by a bacterial disease called Listeriosis — also known as “circling disease.”

The video went viral on social media with some expressing amazement while others posting funny comments on the video.

A flock of Sheep in Inner Mongolia have been walking in a circle for over 10 days straight and no one knows why.

pic.twitter.com/Hy3GFnjRm5 — Billy (@Billyhottakes) November 17, 2022

