Elderly Muslim man burnt alive outside mosque in Birmingham

An elderly Muslim man was burnt alive outside a mosque in Birmingham, UK. This is the second such incident in about three weeks.



The elderly Muslims were walking home from the Dudley Road mosque in North Edgbaston at around 7pm yesterday when a man (who was the attacker) met them on the footpath.





West Midlands Police said the attacker spoke to him briefly before spraying an unknown substance and then setting his jacket on fire, burning his face.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where his condition is said to be out of danger, but he suffered severe burns in the attack.





The incident comes just a week after an 82-year-old worshiper was set on fire outside a mosque in Ealing.

Police said they were aware of a video circulating on social media in which a person was being burnt. It is not known if the same person is involved in both incidents.

“Our officers are working around the clock to find out what happened and who is responsible,” said Birmingham Police Superintendent James Spencer. We are also examining the CCTV and talking to witnesses and all efforts are being made to find out who is responsible for the incident.

Shahaboon Hussain, a community activist with the North Edgbaston Action Team, said the counter-terrorism unit is also involved in the investigation and the case is being treated as a possible hate crime, but we must keep an open mind about the motives of the suspects.

He added that thanks to all those who expressed concern. His family is going through a very difficult time and requests support. A reward has also been announced for the arrest of the guilty person.

Ealing Masjid incident:

The nature of yesterday’s incident and the physical similarity of the suspect to the incident outside the Ealing mosque a week ago are leading to speculation that the attacker may be the same person.

It should be noted that on February 27, an 82-year-old man was doused with petrol and set on fire outside the West London Islamic Center in Ealing.

The suspect first spoke to the victim (named by the mosque as Mr Hashi) as the two were leaving the mosque. They talked for about five minutes. Then suddenly, the suspect sprayed a solution, possibly gasoline, on the man and lit a lighter, setting him on fire.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for severe burns to his face and arms. He was later discharged and is now recovering from his injuries.