Europe

10 killed in France apartment fire

The Prefecture of Rhone said the fire broke out at 3.12 a.m. in an eight-floor apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, suburb of Lyon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 17:32
0 170 Less than a minute
10 killed in France apartment fire
10 killed in France apartment fire

Paris: A fire broke on Friday in an apartment building in the French city of Lyon, killing at least 10 people, including five children, authorities said.

The Prefecture of Rhone said the fire broke out at 3.12 a.m. in an eight-floor apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, suburb of Lyon, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prefecture said it had mobilised about 170 firefighters to put out the fire.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 17:32
0 170 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button