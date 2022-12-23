Europe

2 killed, 4 injured as man opens fire in Paris

The suspect, a 60-year-old man, was apprehended by police, according to local media.

Paris, Dec: Two people were killed and four others injured after a man opened fire on the streets in Paris on Friday.

Of the four injured, condition of two is stated to be critical, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the prosecutor’s office.

The motive of the crime was yet to be ascertained.

