2 killed in Russia oil refinery fire

The region's Investigative Committee Department said criminal case has been opened into violations of industrial safety rules.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 10:59
Moscow: At least two people were killed and five others injured on Thursday due to a fire at an oil refinery in Russia Eastern Siberia’s region, authorities said.

The fire erupted at the refinery in Angarsk, Irkutsk, at about 6 a.m., reports TASS News Agency.

The region’s Investigative Committee Department said criminal case has been opened into violations of industrial safety rules.

According to Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev, one of the injured persons is currently in hospital and the four others are receiving outpatient treatment.

The fire has spread to an area of 2,500 square meters, the authorities added.

