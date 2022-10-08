Europe

3 killed in blast at Ireland petrol station

The explosion took place just after 3:00 pm local time on Friday at the Applegreen petrol station on the outskirts of Creeslough in an area near Ireland's northwestern tip

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 October 2022 - 10:35
Dublin: Three people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland, according to local media reports.

Up to 30 people may have been injured, the reports said.

The blast collapsed the roof of a two-story flats block and blanketed the forecourt in rubble and glass, said the reports.

