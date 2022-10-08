3 killed in blast at Ireland petrol station

Dublin: Three people have been killed in an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland, according to local media reports.

The explosion took place just after 3:00 pm local time on Friday at the Applegreen petrol station on the outskirts of Creeslough in an area near Ireland’s northwestern tip, local media quoted Irish police as saying.

Up to 30 people may have been injured, the reports said.

The blast collapsed the roof of a two-story flats block and blanketed the forecourt in rubble and glass, said the reports.