Another massive earthquake rocks Turkey

The epicentre of the second quake was in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, around 150 km north of Gaziantep, which was the epicentre of the morning quake.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 6 February 2023 - 18:25
Istanbul: Hours after Monday morning’s devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border area, leaving at least 912 dead in Turkey and 326 in Syria, another powerful earthquake, of magnitude 7.5, was recorded in Turkey, reports said.

The epicenter of the second quake, which a Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority official said it was “not an aftershock” and “independent”, was in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, around 150 km north of Gaziantep, which was the epicentre of the morning quake.

The second quake struck at 1.24 p.m. local time (3.45 p.m. IST).

Details of casualties were not known.

