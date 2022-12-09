Europe

Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Russian city

According to Russia's state-run TASS News Agency, a column of black smoke was seen above the building's section housing a store of OBI, a retail chain of home improvement supplies.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 12:02
0 175 1 minute read
Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Russian city
Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Russian city

Moscow: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Khimki and has so far spread to an area of 18,000 square meters, officials said on Friday.

According to Russia’s state-run TASS News Agency, a column of black smoke was seen above the building’s section housing a store of OBI, a retail chain of home improvement supplies.

“At present, the entire building is ablaze, the fire has spread to around 18,000 square meters,” a rescue source told TASS.

According to an emergency worker, a short circuit might have caused the blaze.

Related Articles

“An explosion caused the fire to spread,” the worker said.

The exact reason will be ascertained in a probe to be conducted after the blaze is put out.

There were no immediate information on casualties or injuries.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 12:02
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button