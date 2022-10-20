Indian-origin TV host says sorry to Conservative MP

London: Krishnan Guru-Murthy, an Indian-origin news presenter for Britain’s Channel 4 network, has apologised to Conservative MP Steve Baker, a day after swearing at him in an “unguarded moment”.

During an off-air moment, Krishnan was caught on camera calling the Northern Ireland minister a “c***” outside 10 Downing Street.

“After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In the 20-second clip that was widely shared on social media earlier on Wednesday, Krishnan could be heard saying: “Thanks a lot Steve. It wasn’t a stupid question, Steve, you know it, I’m very happy to up against you on Truss any day.”

He then laughs before saying: “What a c***.”

Baker has publicly accepted the apology after replying: “I appreciate you apologising. Thank you.”

Before accepting the apology, the Minister told Times Radio that it’s “most unfortunate” that the host swore on tape, adding: “If it’s in breach of his code of conduct I hope they sack him.”

The development comes amid a chaotic evening when Home Secretary Suella Braverman dramatically stepped down from her cabinet position after admitting to sending an official document from her personal email.

Krishnan fronts Channel 4 News’ podcast ‘Ways to Change the World’.

Since joining the team in 1998 he has fronted big events from the Omagh bombing, 9/11, the Mumbai attacks, to special war reports from Syria, Yemen and Gaza.

His TV career began at the age of eighteen presenting youth television for the BBC.

Krishnan’s father, an Indian consultant radiologist, worked in Blackburn and Burnley. The family lived in Liverpool.