MiG-31 fighter crashes in Russia’s Primorsky region

On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Primorsky region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected. Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service sent to the scene.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 14:23
Moscow: A MiG-31 fighter-interceptor on a training flight crashed in Russia’s Primorsky region, the Eastern Military District said on Friday, adding that the crew ejected.

“On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Primorsky region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected. Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service sent to the scene,” the military district said in a statement.

The plane crashed in a deserted place, and there is no destruction on the ground, the statement added.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction.

IANS
