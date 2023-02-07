Europe

Mother, 7 children die in house fire in France

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 February 2023 - 12:26
Paris: A mother and her seven children aged between 2 and 14 died in a house fire in France’s northern department of Aisne, the local prefecture confirmed in a press release.

A firefighter could rescue a severely burnt man, who was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the prefecture said, adding that his condition was not life-threatening.

However, the rescue teams found eight dead bodies – that of a woman in her 40s and her seven children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In 2013, five children aged between 2 and 9 were killed in a fire in Saint-Quentin, also in the department of Aisne, local media reported.

