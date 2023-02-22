Newark-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Stockholm after oil leak

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from the Newark airport in New Jersey with nearly 300 passengers on board, was diverted to Stockholm following an oil leak.

Flight AAI106, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, made an emergency landing in the Swedish capital on Wednesday, following which a large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport.

Officials said that all the people on board the aircraft are safe.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two and further inspection is in progress.

According to the government data, a total 1,090 incidents of technical snags were reported in 2021-22.

Technical snags are experienced during operation of the aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents.