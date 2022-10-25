Europe

Rishi Sunak officially becomes UK PM after meeting King

In his first address as the Prime Minister, Sunak said: "UK is under economic distress... economic stability tops my agenda... my actions will speak louder."

Rishi Sunak officially becomes UK PM after meeting King (Photo: Twitter)

London: Indian-origin Conservative party politician Rishi Sunak on Tuesday officially became the Prime Minister of UK after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, the media reported.

In his first address as the Prime Minister, Sunak said: “UK is under economic distress… economic stability tops my agenda… my actions will speak louder.”

“I will give my all to help the people… hope to live up to the demands,” he added.

Sunak will be the UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Liz Truss stepping down as the prime minister, the BBC reported.

After being selected by Tory MPs on Monday, he warned the country faced a “profound economic challenge”.

Sunak ruled out an early general election, despite calls from Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

