Europe

Russia bans 200 more Americans from entry

Of the newly blacklisted are officials and their close relatives, heads of companies, experts and lobbyists involved in the Russophobic campaign and support for Ukraine

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 10:13
Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry has barred an additional 200 US citizens from entry in response to repeated anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington.

Of the newly blacklisted are officials and their close relatives, heads of companies, experts and lobbyists involved in the Russophobic campaign and support for Ukraine, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Now 1,073 US nationals are under Russian sanctions, including a travel ban, according to a full list issued by the Ministry as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

