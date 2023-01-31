Turkey on high alert against possible terror attacks on Western targets

Ankara: Turkey has raised its security measures to highest level against possible Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaida retaliation on Western targets in the country, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

“Evaluations were made against all possible provocations, and our security measures were maximised after the sinister actions against our holy book the Quran, in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark,” the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

In this context, the information that terrorist organisations, such as the IS and al-Qaida, are seeking action in many countries has also been evaluated, it added.

Turkey made some arrests through an allied country’s intelligence but couldn’t find any weapon or sign of action, noted the Ministry, without naming the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, the Embassy of the US in Turkey warned its citizens of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul province, following protests involving burning Quran broke out in several European countries.

It was the second warning issued by the embassy in the past four days.