Europe

Turkey quake tragedy: Miraculous escape for three

Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar were rescued in Kahramanmaras, 198 hours after the natural calamity, Anadolu Agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 18:06
0 187 Less than a minute
Turkey quake tragedy: Miraculous escape for three
Turkey quake tragedy: Miraculous escape for three

Ankara: Two siblings and one other have miraculous escape after they were pulled out from the debris, nine days after the two strong quakes jolted Turkey.

Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar were rescued in Kahramanmaras, 198 hours after the natural calamity, Anadolu Agency reported.

Muhammed Cafer Cetin, 18, also had a miraculous escape after he was pulled out from the rubble 198 hours after the quake.

Thousands of survivors of the February 6 quakes are currently undergoing treatment in many cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

Related Articles

At least 31,643 people died and over 80,000 injured in the devastating quakes that affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 February 2023 - 18:06
0 187 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button