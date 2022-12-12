Europe

Ukraine war: Two killed in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast

Kherson Oblast Military head Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram posted that Russia shelled Kherson Oblast 45 times and fired artillery, MLRS, tanks and mortars, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

12 December 2022
Kiev: Two civilians were killed five others injured in Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast in the past 24 hours.

The Russian shells hit the maternity ward of a hospital, an infrastructure facility, a cafe as well as private and apartment buildings.

Over 1.5 million Ukrainians in Odesa Oblast faced power outage as Russia shelled the power facilities in the area on Saturday.

In a video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1.5 million people in Odesa are without electricity.

