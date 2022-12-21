Europe

Ukrainian prez visits frontline city of Bakhmut

During his working visit on Tuesday, Zelensky met with personnel of a mechanized brigade involved in the confrontation with Russian forces on the approaches to the city.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 December 2022 - 10:11
0 174 Less than a minute
Ukrainian prez visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian prez visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the presidential press service reported.

During his working visit on Tuesday, Zelensky met with personnel of a mechanized brigade involved in the confrontation with Russian forces on the approaches to the city.

Zelensky listened to the commander’s report on the operational situation on the frontline and thanked the Ukrainian military for their courage, resilience and strength demonstrated during the fighting.

The Ukrainian president also awarded troops from the mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery and airmobile units with state awards.

Related Articles

In recent weeks, Bakhmut has been the epicenter of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 21 December 2022 - 10:11
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button