Ukrainian prez visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the presidential press service reported.

During his working visit on Tuesday, Zelensky met with personnel of a mechanized brigade involved in the confrontation with Russian forces on the approaches to the city.

Zelensky listened to the commander’s report on the operational situation on the frontline and thanked the Ukrainian military for their courage, resilience and strength demonstrated during the fighting.

The Ukrainian president also awarded troops from the mechanized, motorized infantry, mountain assault, tank, artillery and airmobile units with state awards.

In recent weeks, Bakhmut has been the epicenter of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.