Woman killed, three injured in X-Mas eve shooting in UK pub

London: A woman was killed and three others were wounded in shooting at a pub near UK’s Liverpool on the eve of Christmas on Saturday, media reports said.

The incident occurred in Lighthouse pub in Wallasey village near Liverpool, minutes before midnight on Saturday, the BBC reported. Police said that the shooting happened in a “busy venue full of young people”.

After committing the crime, the unidentified gunman fled the scene, and police said that they are on his trail.

While three men are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital, a number of other people were also injured in the incident, police added.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and area’s MP Dame Angela Eagle described the incident as “despicable”.

“We were completely shocked and the tragedy is beyond words,” the Lighthouse pub said in a statement.

The pub said that it has provided CCTV footage to the police and is supporting everyone who has been impacted.