Five people found dead in a house in Chicago

Five people were found dead by the police inside a house in suburban Buffalo Grove, in Illinois. The matter came to light when the police were conducting a well-being check on Wednesday morning.

When the police arrived at a single-family home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace at approximately 11:12 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on an unidentified woman, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside of the home.

They forced their way into the residence only to find five dead bodies in the house.

According to the preliminary investigation the incident was domestic in nature.

The deceased are yet to be identified.