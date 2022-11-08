French Reality TV Star Marine El Himer embraces Islam

Paris: Announcing her conversion to Islam, French Model and Reality TV star Marine El Himer shared photos and videos from Makkah al-Mukarramah – the Holy City she visited to perform Umrah.

Marine El Himer shared a number of photos and videos on Instagram from Makkah al- Mukarramah and wrote “this is the most momentous and happiest day of my life”.

She wrote on Instagram where she has more than 1.5 million followers, “There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I’m experiencing right now.”

She added, “A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah”.

She thanked her followers for their valuable support and kindness.

The photos and videos were shared two days after Himer announced her acceptance of Islam.

The popular influencer said that her conversion to Islam “was a choice of soul, heart, and reason. Himer wrote on Instagram, “There are roads you have to take alone. No friends, no family, no partner Just you and Allah. Some of you may know but many are still wondering, and although I’m quite reserved, I never made it official, I converted to Islam months ago”.