Girl born after 138 years in lineage; family rejoices_ video



While girl is considered a burden in some parts of the world, she has become the cause of rejoicing for a US couple as she is the first girl born after 138 years in her father’s lineage.

US couple welcomed their second child, Audrey, last month. With her birth the baby girl broke a streak of all boys born in a family that lasted 138 years.

Carolyn, the mother of the baby, was astonished to know that no girl was born at her husband’s side since 1885.

The couple has a four-year-old son.