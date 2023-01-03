Horrifying: Plane engine sucks American Airlines ground worker

NEW YORK: An American Airlines ground worker was killed on Saturday after an active engine sucked him inside the Montgomery Regional Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board reports, an airline ground worker was pulled into an airplane engine in Alabama when he was unconsciously exposed to an active engine.

The tragic incident occurred when the worker was ingested into an American Airlines Embraer 170 aircraft which was parked at the airport.

After the accident, the investigating agency has started an investigation to find out the details. Business Insider cited the agency as saying that a preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.