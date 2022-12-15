Indian-American commits suicide by jumping off the San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco: An Indian American teenager jumped off the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and died.

The 16-year-old boy was a twelfth grader. He is believed to have jumped off the bridge at around 4.58 pm. His bicycle, phone and bag were found on the bridge.

According to coastal guards, they saw “a human” jumping from the bridge. They immediately carried out a two-hour search and rescue operation.

PTI with reference to the Community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria reported that this is fourth incident involving an Indian American jumping off the Golden Bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.