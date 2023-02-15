Indian origin Nikki Haley to run for US president; to challenge Donald Trump

Hyderabad: Indian-American Nikki Haley on Tuesday, declared her candidature for US president in 2024.

In a video statement Haley said, “I am Nikki Haley and I am running for president. It’s time for a new generation of leadership — to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”

Nikki Haley will be Donald Trump’s competitor from the Republican Party. The presidential election is going to be held in the United States on November 5, 2024.

Nikki Haley won the US election for the first time in 2004. She became the governor of California in 2010. He was also a former US ambassador to the United Nations. She holds the record of being the first woman to be appointed governor of Southern California.

Nikki Haley’s real name is Namrata Nikki Randhawa. She is the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa. Her father, who was formerly a professor at Punjab Agricultural University, had migrated from Amritsar to America. Her mother had a law degree from Delhi University.