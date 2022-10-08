India’s Muslims subjected to ‘summary punishment’: Human Rights Watchdog

Warning India against violence and discrimination towards India’s minority Muslim community, an international watchdog asserted that Muslims in the country are increasingly being subjected to “summary and abusive punishments” by people in positions of power, on charges of wrongdoing.

Citing a public flogging of Muslim men by police on Tuesday as the latest example, the New York-based advocacy group claimed violence and discrimination against Muslims appeared to be becoming a “state policy”.

Human Rights Watch deplored the punishment witnessed across several states with governments headed by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the razing of houses without prior legal authorisation.

In the report, Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, stated “The authorities in several Indian states are carrying out violence against Muslims as a kind of summary punishment.”

Disregarding the rule of law, the officials are blatantly sending a message to the public that Muslims can be discriminated against and attacked. The report stated.