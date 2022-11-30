Islam is the fastest growing religion in Britain: census report

London: As per the 2021 census, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the Britain. Christianity witnessed a drop of 13 percent. With this, Christians for the first time remained less than half of the country’s population. But Christianity is still the largest religion in the country.

The data from the 2021 census across the country was released by the British Institute for National Statistics. About 27.5 million people identified themselves as Christians, this accounts for 42 percent of the total population.

The census has interesting and surprising revelations. “No religion” was the second-most-common response after Christianity.

Muslims stood at 3.9 million or 6.5% of the population. Up from 4.9% before, Islam emerged as the fastest growing religion in UK.

There are one million Hindus, 524,000 Sikhs and 273000 Buddhists in UK. Buddhists over-took Jewish people.

“Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” ethnic group is the second most common after white. It was at 9.3%, up from 7.5% a decade ago. Among the Asians, the majority are Indians, followed by Pakistanis, “other Asian”, Bangladeshi and Chinese.