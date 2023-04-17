16 including 4 Indians burnt alive as fire breaks out in residential building in Dubai



16 people were burnt alive in a terrible fire in Dubai. According to local media, at least 16 people, including four Indians, were killed and 9 injured when a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai’s Deira district.

Gulf News quoted an Indian consulate official as saying that the dead were an Indian couple from Kerala and two men who worked in the said building.

Deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Rajesh Kalingadan, his wife Jayshi Kandamangalath, 32, Gudu Saliakondo, 49, and Imam Qasim Abdul Qadir, 43, Gulf News reported.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building and soon spread to other areas. The fire was reported to the Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room after which fire engines rushed to the spot. The building has been sealed off for security reasons.