Middle East

16 killed after building collapses in Syria

The five-storey building, which the Interior Ministry said had housed seven families in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, collapsed on Sunday due to a water leakage affecting its basis, SANA news agency reported.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 11:27
0 171 Less than a minute
16 killed after building collapses in Syria
16 killed after building collapses in Syria

Damascus: A total of 16 civilians were killed, and four others wounded when their residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

The five-storey building, which the Interior Ministry said had housed seven families in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, collapsed on Sunday due to a water leakage affecting its basis, SANA news agency reported.

Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing SANA.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 11:27
0 171 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button