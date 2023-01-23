Middle East
16 killed after building collapses in Syria
The five-storey building, which the Interior Ministry said had housed seven families in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, collapsed on Sunday due to a water leakage affecting its basis, SANA news agency reported.
Damascus: A total of 16 civilians were killed, and four others wounded when their residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.
Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing SANA.