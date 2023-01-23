16 killed after building collapses in Syria

Damascus: A total of 16 civilians were killed, and four others wounded when their residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

At least 17 killed, including children, as a five-storey building collapses in the Sheikh Maqsood neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. According to pro-regime sources, the cause of the collapse was "water leaking into the foundation of the building" pic.twitter.com/hqWc799Xxc — Fared Al Mahlool | فريد المحلول (@FARED_ALHOR) January 22, 2023

The five-storey building, which the Interior Ministry said had housed seven families in the predominantly Kurdish neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, collapsed on Sunday due to a water leakage affecting its basis, SANA news agency reported.

Rescuers are still working on finding survivors, Xinhua news agency reported, citing SANA.