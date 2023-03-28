20 pilgrims killed in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

At least 20 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a bus of pilgrims going to Makkah caught fire after hitting a bridge in Saudi Arabia.





Al Arabiya said in its report that according to preliminary information, 20 people died in the accident while 29 were injured. A bus accident occurred in “Aqabat Shaar” north of Asir in Saudi Arabia.

The bus hit a bridge due to brake failure and overturned and caught fire. The injured were shifted to area hospitals.



Pilgrims from different countries were on board the bus and it is believed that the cause of the accident is a malfunction or brake failure in the bus. The bus overturned after hitting a bridge and immediately caught fire.

