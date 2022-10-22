216 new cases of Corona confirmed in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Ministry of Health has said that 216 new cases of Corona were recorded in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases, the number of confirmed cases of corona in different regions of the country has increased to 8 lakh 20 thousand 27.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, after the confirmation of one death due to Corona during the last one day, the total number of deaths due to this virus has reached 9 thousand.



Ministry of Health said that after 163 people have recovered from Corona in the last one day, the total number has increased to 86,400. 39508 corona vaccine doses have been administered.

