3 dead, 32 wounded in Egypt’s hospital fire

Cairo: At least three people were killed and 32 others wounded in a fire that broke out on Wednesday at a charitable hospital in the capital Cairo, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in a statement.

The accident took place at the radiology department of the hospital located in the El Matareya district and 12 ambulances were sent to the spot, according to the Ministry’s spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar.

The injured suffered from burns, fractures or suffocation, and most of them have been taken to nearby hospitals, said Abdel-Ghaffar as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

