3000 electric vehicles added for pilgrims in Haram

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 29 March 2023 - 15:43
3000 more electric vehicles have been added to meet the increasing number of pilgrims at Haram Makkah.

 According to the information released by the administration, more than 3,000 electric vehicles have been provided for pilgrims in Masjid al-Haram.

According to the Subak website, the administration has also arranged for free wheelchairs outside Masjid al-Haram. The relevant committee working under the administration has said that ‘in addition to electric vehicles, electric wheelchairs are also provided inside Masjid al-Haram.

There is also a normal wheelchair which can be obtained free of charge and the services of a pusher can also be obtained.

