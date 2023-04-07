5 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including Hyderabadi pregnant woman, daughter killed in accident

Jeddah: Five members of two Indian families died in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning on their way to perform Umrah.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed (27) and Mohammad Shahid Khatri (24) were neighbors in Riyadh. They were going with their family members in one car to perform Umrah when their car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction at around 3 am.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed, who belongs to Hyderabad, was going to Umrah with his pregnant wife Khansa and three years old daughter Maryam, while Mohammad Shahid Khatri, who belonged to Sikar in Rajasthan, was on his way to Makkah with his wife Samia and their four-year-old son when their car met with an accident.

In the horrific accident, Ahmed Abdul Rashid’s wife Khansa and daughter Maryam died on the spot while Ahmed Abdul Rashid is battling for his life in the hospital. On the other hand, the entire family of Shahid Khatri died in the tragic incident. Shahid Khatri and his four-year-old son died on the spot, while his wife Samia died in a hospital in the evening.

Family friends completed the required legal procedures in no time and they say they expect the bodies to be cremated in Riyadh on Friday.