5 Palestinians killed in West Bank amid rising violence

Ramallah: Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in four separate incidents in the West Bank, prompting condemnation and calls for stopping the rising violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that two Jawad Al-Rimawi, 21, and Zafer Al-Rimawi, 22, were killed after they were shot by Israeli soldiers near the village of Kafr Ein in Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said that a third victim, identified as Mufid Ikhalyel, was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village of Beit Ummar in the north of Hebron city.

The fourth person was killed after he was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers during clashes that broke out in the village of Al-Mughayyar near Ramallah.

Al-Mughayyar Amin Abu Alia, head of the village council, said during the clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers in the village, a Palestinian man named Raed al-Naasan, 21, was killed.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the incidents in the West Bank.

However, according to an Israeli military spokesman in a statement, a fifth Palestinian was killed after he carried out a ramming attack in the east of Ramallah.

The Palestinian liaison (security coordination) with Israel said in a statement that Rani Abu Ali, 45, died of the wounds he sustained earlier on Tuesday after his car hit a female Israeli soldier near the settlement of Kokhav Ya’akov.

The soldier was seriously wounded.

The latest killings comes amid growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians since March 2020.

The Israeli military makes daily incursions into the West Bank in response to attacks carried out by Palestinians.