All the doors of Masjid Nabawi to be thrown open during Ramadan

The number of pilgrims in the Haram Shareef during the he month of Ramadan is more than during the Hajj season.

For the convenience of pilgrims, the supervisor of security affairs at Masjid Nabawi in Medina, says that all doors will be opened for the convenience of pilgrims during the month of Ramadan.

According to sources, the total number of doors of Masjid Nabawi is 100 which are in all four directions of the mosque so that those who come from all sides have ease and do not face any difficulties. Speaking to Al-Ikhbariya TV, Saud Al-Saadi said that “all preparations to welcome the visitors during the month of Ramadan have been completed.

Automatic stairs to go to the roof of the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque are fully operational while the maintenance and repair teams are also present all the time.” Special arrangements have also been made for those who break the fast in Masjid Nabawi, under which the doors for carrying the Iftar table have been designated so that the common people do not face any obstacle in the movement.