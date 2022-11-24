Brazilian sports influencer moved by Azaan; calls it ‘one of the best things’ in Qatar

Finding himself captivated by the Muslims’ call to prayer, or Azaan, a popular Brazilian sports influencer Carter Batista described it as “one of the best things” he came across in Doha.

He experienced this in Qatar during a visit to one of the mosques in Doha ten days ago.

Carter Batista visited Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On November 14 he shared a clip of the call to prayer on his social media accounts. He wrote in Portuguese, “Today I was standing in front of a mosque when I heard the azaan, which is the call to prayer, an ancient tradition that calls on Muslims to say their prayers and is said a few times a day. It was one of the most beautiful and moving things I’ve seen here in Qatar.”

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is serving as a door to introduce the rich culture of the Arabs as well as Islam. According to an estimate 1.5 million fans flocked to the Gulf state for the tournament.

Qatar has launched various initiatives in an effort to introduce Islamic culture to the visitors.