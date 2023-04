Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most celebrated holidays for the world’s 2 billion Muslims, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and UAE on Friday, April 21, 2023. The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE today so tomorrow, i.e. April 21 will be Eid-ul-Fitr.

Saudi Press Agency reported that after the sighting of the new moon, Saudi Arabia has announced that the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday.