Delhi CM calls meeting to review preparations against Covid

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will participate in the meeting.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 09:11
New Delhi: In wake of the Covid cases across some countries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations against the disease.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of public health system for surveillance, containment and management of Covid-19, in view of the recent spike in cases in some countries, along with MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

