Earthquake survivor refuses to come out of rubble without hijab



In a state of complete chaos, where every single soul is battling hard to survive and crying for help from beneath the rubble, a woman survivor of earthquake in Turkey refused to come out from debris without hijab.

When the rescue team served her water, the woman asked for a head scarf. ‘Give me scarf.. hand over a scarf’, she said.

The rescue team members were impressed by her sense of modesty. One of them is heard saying ‘aunty I love your emaan!’

She was given a scarf which she wrapped around her face and head then came out with the help of rescue team.