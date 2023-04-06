Eid-ul-Fitr will be on this date in most of the Muslim countries: Astronomer

Kuwaiti astronomer and historian Adel Al-Sadoun has said that even in this year 1444 Hijri, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on different days in Muslim countries and it will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. However, Ramadan will end on April 21 and Eid will be on April 22.



About the conditions of the sighting of the moon, he has explained that on April 20, 2023, the moon will be with the sun and at that time it will be eclipsed, which will not be visible in the Arab region.



The time of conjunction and eclipse is at 7:12 AM. Sunset will be at 6:06 PM while Moonset will be at 6:42 PM. At that time the age of the moon will be 11 hours and 6 minutes.



He indicated that the conditions for seeing the crescent are not fulfilled and said that most of the Arab countries, even Mauritania, will not see the Eid moon on the 29th of Ramadan either with the naked eye or with a telescope. So this year Eid will be on April 22 in most Muslim countries.

