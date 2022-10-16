Eight injured in blaze at Iran’s Evin prison

Tehran: At least eight people were injured in a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison, state news media reported.

The fire was ignited as a result of clashes among a number of inmates, according to the report, adding the clashes and unrest erupted in the wards led to a fire in the prison’s clothing storeroom, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blaze has been brought under control by firefighters and prison officers, it added on Saturday.